Paulo Dybala Confirms He Is Under Isolation But Not Infected By Coronavirus

Paulo Dybala has sent a message to football fans claiming that he is under voluntary isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Paulo Dybala isolation comes after news that Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus. The Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to Coronavirus in Italy which has already claimed over a thousand lives.

Paulo Dybala Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala isolation, Juventus Coronavirus not confirmed

A report from El Nacional claimed that Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus and the Argentine is in quarantine. However, Juventus Coronavirus updates have not confirmed any Paulo Dybala Coronavirus news. The Paulo Dybala isolation, though, has been true as the player himself has tweeted, confirming his well-being.

ALSO READ: Premier League Suspended As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits England's Football Leagues

Paulo Dybala Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala isolation

The Paulo Dybala isolation has been confirmed by the 26-year-old Juve star himself. In the tweet, the forward thanked fans for their messages and stated that the Paulo Dybala isolation was voluntary to reduce the spread of the Juventus Coronavirus problem.

Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien 🙏 #NoFakeNews #coronavirus — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Coronavirus In France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Games Suspended After Covid-19 Crisis

Paulo Dybala Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala isolation

Juventus Coronavirus spreading was at risk due to Daniele Rugani after news broke out that the defender tested positive for the pandemic disease. However, Juventus retweeted the Paulo Dybala Coronavirus-free Tweet confirming that their star forward is out of danger and in quarantine. Rugani also sent out a tweet over Coronavirus and his situation

ALSO READ: Coronavirus In Football: Complete List Of Players And Managers Who Have Tested Positive

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

Paulo Dybala isolation: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined

Paulo Dybala is not the only player in quarantine from the Juventus squad as Cristiano Ronaldo is still in his hometown of Madeira. The Portuguese forward has vowed not to return to northern Italy until health advisors deem conditions safe.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Quarantined After Juve Teammate Tests Positive For Coronavirus