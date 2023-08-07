Lionel Messi has shown once again why he is called one of the greatest players in the history of soccer. The Argentine displayed sheer class in his preceding matches in the Leagues Cup clash. Messi has recently been reunited with his former FC Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and the trio have just rolled back the clock.

3 things you need to know

Messi has scored 6 goals in 4 matches for Inter Miami

Messi scored against FC Dallas

Jordi Alba and Messi have spent the majority of their careers at FC Barcelona

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo hits net with his weak foot as Al-Nassr defeat Raja Casablanca | Watch

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba showed a glimpse of their times at FC Barcelona

Inter Miami took the lead in a tough match against FC Dallas, but they consistently put them under pressure with their constant offensive tactics. Unlike prior encounters in which Orlando City and Atlanta United backed off following Miami's early goals, FC Dallas pressed on. During the game, a much-anticipated reunion occurred when Jordi Alba assisted Lionel Messi, recalling their incredible relationship at FC Barcelona. Alba played a lowered cross from the left wing, which witnessed Messi bursting towards it and finishing it off to hit the back of the net in his first touch in the 6th minute.

7' | Jordi ➡️ Messi to put us on the board early in the match 👏👏#DALvMIA | 0-1 | 📺 #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/ZTIM2k819g — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023

Miami's defence had to deal with early chances from FC Dallas. Miami, on the other hand, stayed eager to seize openings and responded promptly when under pressure. During a hydration break 25 minutes into the game, Miami coach Tata Martino was likely to make defensive adjustments.

Also Read: Arsenal beats Manchester City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-

Miami failed to maintain its lead in the first half

Right after Messi scored a beautiful goal, FC Dallas did not stand back and equalised the score in the 37th minute with a goal from Facundo Quignon. David Beckham's co-owned side was struggling to finish as the defenders did not let Leo Messi have his space, with at least 3 players marking the Argentine star. Right before half-time, Dallas took the lead thanks to a great goal from Bernard Kamungo, who put FC Dallas ahead of Miami. The first 45 minutes of the match were astonishing, as Miami would like to fight back in the second half and Dallas will look to stop Miami to go ahead in the Leagues Cup 2023.

However, the second half of the match got even more heated as both teams scored goals after goals. FC Dallas star Alan Velasco made the score 3-1 after scoring a beautiful goal. Inter Miami’s super sub Nenjamin Cremashchi scored on his first touch of the game to chase the score, making it 3-2. The game noticed 2 own goals in minutes as Robert Taylor made a defending error and hit the ball in his own net in the 68th minute to make it 4-2. However, after a freekick from the wing, Marco Farfan of FC Dallas also scored an own goal in the 80th minute with a header.

The score was 4-3 with Miami trailing by 1 goal and 5 minutes still left in play, the Argentina star scored an astonishing freekick to level the game. This was Lionel Messi’s 7th goal for Miami and 3rd consecutive brace in the Leagues Cup matches. The game went on penalties, with Miami winning by 5-3 to enter the quarterfinals of the competition.