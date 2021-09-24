Pep Guardiola Admits Chelsea Were Better Team In UCL Final As He Reflects On Tough Loss

The Premier League will feature an iconic clash this weekend between 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists Chelsea and Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

Speaking of the UCL final on May 29, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that Chelsea dominated the game in all aspects and deserved to win. The match ended with Thomas Tuchel's side winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute.

Pep Guardiola admits Chelsea dominated Champions League final

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that his side lost the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final despite playing an outstanding game. "We played a great final. We lost but played a great final. We missed a little bit to be more precise in the last part of the game. We lost the second balls because the transitions are so good," said Pep.

However, he was quick to praise Thomas Tuchel's side for their transitions and defensive structure. "They regain the ball, and they regain again and after making a quick transition. They structure defensively so good, for the physicality they have, the movement they have, the quality in the short spaces. They controlled all departments, which is why it was difficult in the final of the Champions League against an exceptional team. I had the feeling in the game, and when I saw it. My impression is we were really, really good."

Premier League standings update

After matchday 5, Chelsea currently leads the Premier League standings with 13 points (4W, 1D). The Blues are currently tied on points with second-placed Liverpool (4W, 1D) and Manchester United (4W, 1D). Brighton are the major surprise as Graham Potter's side are currently in fourth place with 12 points (4W, 1L).

The Seagulls are surprisingly ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City, who have scored ten points (3W, 1D, 1L). Meanwhile, the two North London clubs continue to struggle. Tottenham are currently in seventh place with nine points (3W, 2L) while Arsenal are currently in 13th place with six points (2W, 3L).