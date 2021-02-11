Pep Guardiola Clocks Up 200 Wins As Man City Boss With FA Cup Victory Over Swansea

Man City cruised into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win away over Swansea City on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 15 games across all competitions. Goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all but confirmed the win for City while Morgan Whittaker grabbed a late consolation for the hosts. The victory was also Pep Guardiola's 200th win as Man City boss and the Catalan has achieved the milestone in just his 268th game in charge of the Cityzens.

Man City vs Swansea: PL giants breeze past Swansea to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Kyle Walker opened the scoring in the 30th minute as his cross into the box was just out of reach of Fernan Torres but was able to clip the back post and into the net. Raheem Sterling then found time and space to roll a shot low into the bottom corner of the net just two minutes after the break. Three minutes later, Gabriel Jesus turned and steered home from close range before Morgan Whittaker struck a consolation for the hosts in the 77th minute.

City held on to their 3-1 lead to book their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals and in the process, set a new record of 15 successive domestic wins by an English top-flight club. The last game City failed to win was against West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium on December 15. The Cityzens are also leading the Premier League title race and are five points clear of second-placed Man United, with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola City stats: Catalan racks up milestone 200th win as Man City boss

Guardiola took charge of Man City in the summer of 2016 and has transformed the club's playing style, guiding them to eight major trophies so far. The FA Cup win over Swansea on Wednesday was Guardiola's 200th as City's boss and he's achieved the feat in just 268 games in charge with a 74.6 win percentage.

Under Guardiola, City have won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three successive Carabao Cups. They are in the final of the Carabao Cup this season and it could be a fourth one on the trot. Guardiola has also helped City win two Community Shield honours.

