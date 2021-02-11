Ancelotti's Composed Reaction To Everton's Winner During Intense 5-4 Clash Vs Spurs: WATCH

The Goodison Park was flooded with goals when Everton hosted Tottenham Hotspur. It was indeed an extremely intense clash with nine goals scored over a span of 120 minutes. The Toffees were the ones to make the most out of the FA Cup clash, with a 97th-minute winner from Bernard. But manager Carlo Ancelotti's reaction after the ultimate strike has invited epic reactions, as fans laud his composed nature on the sidelines.

Everton vs Tottenham FA Cup results: Five epic goals in first half

Spurs star Davinson Sanchez bagged the lead for Jose Mourinho as early as the 3rd minute. But his efforts were nullified when Dominic-Calvert Lewin struck a half volley, leaving absolutely no space for Hugo Lloris to work out his magic between the sticks. And Ancelotti's men bagged the lead two minutes later when Brazilian forward Richarlison struck a low shot in the bottom left corner.

Everton appeared to have sealed the fifth round FA Cup tie when Gylfi Sigurdsson made it three goals for Ancelotti from the spot just before half-time. But Spurs were yet to give up and Erick Lamela's brilliant one-two with Heung-min Son resulted in a fine goal in the injury time of the first half for the north Londoners.

Everton vs Tottenham FA Cup results: Bernard bags winner in extra time

Davinson equalled up to the Toffees' tally in the 57th minute following a rebound. But Everton were determined to advance further in the competition. Thus, Richarlison again bagged the lead following a sensational finish past Lloris. Harry Kane arrived in a clutch form in the nerviest of moments as he headed home to again make it 4-4 with seven minutes remaining.

With no favourable results for either side, extra time was played out. And the hosts took the utmost advantage with Bernard finally netting the winner in the 97th minute. Even as the Everton bench erupted in joy and Spurs' sat frustrated, Ancelotti's reaction was particularly surprising.

Carlo Ancelotti's composed reaction invites epic comments from fans

Everton go 5-4 up in Extra-Time against Tottenham...



Ancelotti:



The coolest man in football. pic.twitter.com/ITw2Ukhwzk — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 10, 2021

The former Real Madrid manager appeared unmoved by the winner, as he just blew over his hot coffee and walked usually along the sidelines. One of the fans was quick to suggest that the manager had been a witness to Sergio Ramos' 94:48 moment in the Champions League final and thus his composed reaction was justified. Meanwhile, his assistant manager Duncan Ferguson was seen erupting in joy as he ran behind the Italian tactician after the winner.

5-4 Everton! Yes.. Ancelotti having coffee/tea elite 😂 — Adil (@TheATeamDreams) February 10, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti!!!! Coolness personified! — B (@bodeakinbiyi) February 10, 2021

Ancelotti will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/K0OqzwiCC8 — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (@ModricEle) February 10, 2021

Ancelotti’s reaction to bernards goal was top tier 😂😂😂 — 🇬🇧 Katende 🇺🇬 (@katendance1) February 10, 2021

Ancelotti tiene más tablas que Moisés. Ya viene curtido con el gol de Ramos en Lisboa. 😅 — Sergio Valentín 🇪🇸 (@SergioValent1n) February 10, 2021

Image courtesy: Emirates FA Cup Twitter