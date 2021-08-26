Pep Guardiola Hints At Manchester City Departure In 2023 To Coach National Team

Pep Guardiola has spent five seasons at Manchester City so far and now into his sixth season he has hinted at leaving Manchester City after his current contract expires. His current deal will run out in 2023 after he had signed a two-year contract extension in November 2020, which will essentially be the longest time he has spent with a club as a manager.

Speaking to the XP Investimentos event, as per Brazilian website Globo, Pep said that his next step will be managing a national team but before that, after having spent seven years at City he will need a break. He said that he would like to coach in an European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.

"The next step will be a national team, there is a possibility. International football is the next step," Guardiola said. "I would need a break after seven years (at City), I need to stop and look around, learn from other coaches, and I might take that road. I would like to coach in a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup."

He was asked if there was a possibility of him taking charge of the Brazil National team to which he replied saying that they are a fantastic team and that he considers them a strong candidate for all tournaments they participate in.

"They are a fantastic team. I've already worked with some of their players and competed against others. A fantastic national team, Brazil is always a strong candidate or the favourite (for trophies). Always has been and always will be.”

City dealt Harry Kane transfer blow

Tottenham Hotspur talisman striker Harry Kane on Wednesday, August 25, has confirmed he will be staying at White Hart Lane with an Instagram post putting an end to the speculation around any transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. The Harry Kane saga ran for almost a month, with the player's camp accusing the Chairman Daniel Levy of not keeping his word. Reports suggest that Tottenham had agreed to allow Harry Kane to leave in case they fail to win any silverware or make it to the Champions League.

However, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant in allowing his most prized asset to leave and adding that Harry Kane was an important first-team player and not for sale. With Manchester City unable to reach to an agreement, the saga came to an end. Harry Kane took to his social media to announce he is staying put and totally committed to helping the team win.

Image: AP