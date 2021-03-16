Pep Guardiola Labels Current Manchester City Side The "Worst", Here's Why

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg encounter against Borussia Monchengladbach, Pep Guardiola has bizarrely labelled his current Manchester City side as the "worst" side during his stint at the club. Guardiola has done so despite Manchester City registering a 21-game winning streak in all competitions less than a month ago. Pep is well known to take a dig at opposition managers and his critics but this seems to be the first time when he has taken a dig against his own side.

Pep Guardiola: Current Manchester City side the "worst"

Although Manchester City remain in contention for all four trophies, Pep Guardiola has referred to the current side as the "worst" because they have not won any silverware so far. The Citizens have won trophies in each of their past three seasons under the Catalan boss. Their first opportunity at a trophy this season will be at the Carabao Cup on April 25 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Prior to the Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach, Guardiola said, "Right now it is worst than the previous ones because they won a lot and this team this year hasn't won anything. We are evaluated by the results, for the success, for the titles we can lift — especially from outside. The previous Man City won and this team still has to prove it." However, Manchester City look certain to win the Premier League because of a 14-point lead. Moreover, they still have a shot at their maiden Champions League victory.

Pep Guardiola dismisses possibility of winning the quadruple

Even though Manchester City players and fans have the highest expectations from their side this season, Pep Guardiola has dismissed the possibility of winning the quadruple. When defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked about the possibility of achieving the unthinkable a few weeks ago, Zinchenko responded, "We have an unbelievable squad, the best players in the world and definitely, why not?" However, Guardiola has asserted that their focus should be on the next game and that winning the quadruple is a "utopia." Guardiola said, "Four titles has never happened [in England] before and I think it is not going to happen."

Manchester City vs Monchengladbach live stream

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Manchester City vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.