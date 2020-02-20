Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future In Doubt After Wife Moves Back To Barcelona

Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is in doubt after the club were handed a two-year ban by UEFA last week. UEFA gave Manchester City a ban for breaching the FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules and the FA have also launched an investigation into the four-time Premier League champions. The ban has put the futures of many star players in the current Manchester City squad in doubt along with their manager, after Pep Guardiola's wife moved to Barcelona earlier in the season.

Pep Guardiola future in doubt after Man City UEFA ban?

Pep Guardiola is in his fourth season at Manchester City and is contracted to the club until 2022 after signing an extension in May last year. While Guardiola has publicly admitted that he is set to stay at Manchester City, but without playing in the Champions League, it seems highly likely that the former Barcelona manager will be at the Etihad for long. Guardiola has been linked to managerial jobs at Juventus and Barcelona and the fact that Pep Guardiola's wife and kids have moved to Spain adds more fuel to the speculation of him leaving Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola: “If they don’t sack me, I will stay here at Man City at 100% because I want to! I love the club, no matter what happens - I will be here”. 🔵 #MCFC #ManCity #Guardiola — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2020

Pep Guardiola's wife moves back to Barcelona to manage business interests

Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra married in May 2014. The duo first met at an exclusive clothes store in Barcelona while Guardiola was still a player. The former Barcelona player had visited the store after being asked to model for designer Antonio Miro. The couple have three children, son Marius and daughters Maria and Valentina. Cristina Serra moved back to Barcelona in September with daughter Valentina. According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola's wife Serra envisioned to base herself in Barcelona for her business interests for a few months. Guardiola's wife runs a successful fashion company in Catalonia and has been managing her business by flying back and forth from Manchester to Barcelona for the past three years.

