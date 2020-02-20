Club Brugge Vs Man United Live Streaming, Team News And Europa League Preview

The UEFA Europa League knockout phase kicks off on Thursday, February 20 with Club Brugge vs Man United being the headline fixture on Day 1. Club Brugge host Manchester United in the first leg of Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday at the Jan Breydal Stadium in Bruges. With the draw pitting the might of Manchester United against a modest outfit like Club Brugge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enter the game as favourites.

However, it would be a mistake to consider their opponents on Thursday as pushovers. They are unbeaten across all comps since their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Club Brugge vs Man United live streaming: Preview

Manchester United topped Group L in the group stage of the Europa League, winning four of their six games. Man United have used the Europa League group stage as an opportunity to rest their first-team players and give opportunities to their fringe players and academy graduates. Despite their inexperience, Man United advanced to the knockout stages with emphatic wins over AZ Alkmaar and Partizan. The Premier League giants are favourites to lift the Europa League trophy and would like to grab the honours as it guarantees Champions League qualification.

Club Brugge finished third in a group filled with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray. The Belgian outfit were winless in the Champions League. However, they managed a memorable draw against Real Madrid despite being a man down at Santiago Bernabeu. Club Brugge are at the top of the Belgian Pro League and are no pushovers in the Club Brugge vs Man United clash.

Solskjaer’s side would be keen not to give the Belgian side an advantage heading into the second leg at Old Trafford next week. Club Brugge have faced Man United twice in the past. They were handed comprehensive defeats in both those fixtures.

Club Brugge vs Man United live streaming: Team News

Manchester United’s season has been marred with injuries and a host of players are unavailable for the Club Brugge vs Man United clash. Star midfielder Paul Pogba and top scorer Marcus Rashford are out for the considerable future with their respective injuries. Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Scott McTominay are back in training from their individual injury layoffs and are expected to be in the squad for the trip to Belgium. Victor Lindelof is a doubt for the clash as he continues to recover from illness.

For Brugge, 20-year winger Krepin Diatta is racing against time to be fit for the Club Brugge vs Man United clash. It is highly unlikely that the star will be match fit to feature in the game. However, manager Philippe Clement will have the rest of his squad available for the Club Brugge vs Man United clash at home.

Club Brugge vs Man United live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot; Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Andreas Periera, Fred; Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood; Odion Ighalo

Club Brugge vs Man United live streaming: Where to watch Europa League live

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 32

UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Where: Jan Breydal Stadium, Bruges

Jan Breydal Stadium, Bruges When: Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Thursday, February 20, 2020. Kick-Off: 11:25 PM IST

11:25 PM IST Telecast: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

