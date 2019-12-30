Pep Guardiola Calls VAR A 'big Mess' After Win Over Sheffield United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a 'big mess' and hoped that the system improves next season. Guardiola was speaking after his side's 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

VAR causes more furore

Guardiola said, "Every weekend is a big mess. In other games, it was a big mess. Hopefully next season, it can do better." The system has been implemented for the first time this season in the Premier League and has caused massive confusion almost every game week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder also criticised VAR after the match. He said, "Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that’s about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game and the small margins. But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it."

The result was a special one for Pep Guardiola since he became the quickest manager to reach 100 victories in the Premier League. The Spaniard has taken just 134 matches to reach the milestone, breaking the record earlier held by Jose Mourinho, who had taken 142 matches.

Speaking on the record, Guardiola dismissed it and said that it was not a personal achievement but a collective one. It’s a big compliment for the Club, players and staff to achieve 100 victories. It’s an incredible achievement for this incredible organisation and big compliments to all the players and staff we had during this period. Prestigious clubs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City is there in front of them, with the incredible amount of games won in a short period. We have been consistent, especially in the Premier League. We are all delighted for this achievement. "

