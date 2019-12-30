Pep Guardiola Beats Jose Mourinho's Premier League Record With 100th PL Win

Manchester City defeated Sheffield United in the Premier League after a surprising loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous game. Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne scored for Pep Guardiola’s side to secure a comfortable victory for the Cityzens. The victory marked another record for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola becomes the fastest manager to secure 100 Premier League victories

Manchester City’s victory against Wolves marked Pep Guardiola’s 100th victory in the Premier League. The Spaniard attained this milestone in just 134 Premier League appearances, becoming the fastest manager to do so. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho held the record of being the quickest manager to achieve the milestone in 142 games.

Jose Mourinho is the second-fastest manager to achieve the milestone

Jose Mourinho notched his 100th Premier League victory in 142 matches, which is 20 matches lesser than Sir Alex Ferguson. He has the record of being the joint second in winning Premier League titles on the all-time list sharing the record with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Mourinho was the quickest to have recorded both 50 and 100 Premier League victories, but the record of 100 victories now lies with Pep Guardiola. Mourinho achieved the milestone of registering 50 wins in just 63 matches while Guardiola took 69 matches to register 50 wins.

Manchester City will next play against Everton

The match with Sheffield United was goalless till the first half. However, City’s Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne changed the tide in the second half of the game. Aguero struck a beautiful pass from De Bruyne behind the goal, leaving goalkeeper Henderson left clueless. In the 82nd minute of the match, De Bruyne extended the team’s lead after converting a beautiful pass from winger Riyad Mahrez. The victory means that Manchester City are still third in the Premier League with 41 points. Liverpool have a healthy lead ahead of Leicester City and Manchester City with 55 points. The back-to-back Premier League champions will next play against Everton on January 1, 2020.

