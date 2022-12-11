Pepe Makes Bizarre 'Argentine Referee' Excuse As Ronaldo Exits World Cup, Messi Through

Morocco on Saturday scripted history as they became the first African team to reach the semifinal of the football World Cup. Morocco qualified for the last four after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium. After the match, veteran centre-back Pepe directed his frustration towards an Argentine referee Facundo Tello, who he feels shouldn't have officiated the game.

Pepe said it is unacceptable to have an Argentine refereeing the game, though he did not give any solid reason to back his comment. However, it can be said that Pepe's remark allegedly came because of the rivalry between his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, whose team advanced to the semifinal on Sunday after defeating the Netherlands on penalties.

"It was unacceptable to have an Argentine referee refereeing the game, after yesterday, with Messi talking, an Argentine comes and whistles. In the second half, nothing was given, there were only eight minutes [of stoppage time]. We worked very hard, eight minutes, nothing was played. In the second half, we just wanted to play. We are sad, we had the quality to win, unfortunately we didn't manage to do it," Pepe said after the match.

Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco roared into the final four thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header. En-Nesyri scored the goal in the 42nd minute off a cross from the left by Yahia Attiyat Allah. The Sevilla striker leaped brilliantly to beat Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa as he nodded the ball into the back of an unguarded net, putting his side 1-0 ahead just before half-time.

Portuguese legend Ronaldo, who came in the second half as a substitute, was not able to make a difference as he left the pitch in tears after his team was knocked out of the competition by the Atlas Lions. Morocco has reached the semifinal by defeating European giants Croatia, Belgium, Spain, and now Portugal.

Image: Instagram/Pepe