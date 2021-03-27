Perth Glory Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Perth Glory will lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Nib Stadium on Saturday, March 27. The A-League encounter between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:20 PM ACT (3:50 PM IST). Here's a look at the Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets preview

Perth Glory are currently 10th in the A-League standings, with 14 points from 11 games. Richard Garcia's side will come into this game in a disappointing run of form, having failed to pick up a win from their last five league outings. Hence, they've dropped into the bottom three of the Australian top flight, after a strong start to the campaign when they won four of their first six matches. The Glory were held to a 1-1 draw in their last league game against Sydney FC.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Jets are 11th in the A-League standings, with 11 points from 13 games. Craig Deans' side suffered another disappointing defeat in their last league game, as Adelaide United cruised to a 4-1 away win. The defeat against Adelaide United extended the Jets' losing record to four games in a row.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets team news, injuries and suspensions

For Perth Glory, Nick Sullivan and Nicholas D'Agostino are doubts for the weekend clash. Youngster Ciaran Bramwell is expected to start alongside Bruno Fornaroli in attack.

For the Jets, Jason Hoffman has been out for the last six games with a groin injury and is expected to miss out on the game against the Glory. The visitors will also be without their centre-back and captain Nigel Boogaard, who will serve a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets prediction

The Jets have the worst attacking record in the division, with no other A-League side netting as few as the 11 goals they've bagged so far this campaign. The Glory will be hoping to take advantage of that this weekend and find that elusive win to end their barren run. Our prediction for the game is a narrow 2-1 win for the Jets.

A-League live: How to watch Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets live?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Perth Glory, Newcastle Jets Instagram