Philippe Coutinho Yet To Prove Himself At Bayern Munich, Claims Club CEO Ahead Of UCL Tie

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has revealed that Philippe Coutinho needs to prove himself in Germany before his loan spell ends. The Brazilian joined the defending Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan from Barcelona last summer after a difficult and unsuccessful stint at Camp Nou.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Bayern Munich expect more from the Brazilian

Bayern Munich have an option to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal at the end of the current season. However, Rummenigge has now claimed that the former Liverpool man needs to step up his game at Allianz Arena to secure a permanent switch. While speaking to Bild, Bayern chief asserted that Coutinho played well in some games, but he was a bit inhibited in other games.

Rummenigge has however claimed that Philippe Coutinho possesses exceptional abilities to succeed at the highest level. The team has seen him perform well in training and it is also visible on some matchdays.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Midfielder wants to stay at Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho had spoken about Bayern Munich in November last year. He had claimed that he was loving life in Germany and would want to continue for some more time. However, as things appear, the Brazilian is likely to return to Camp Nou at the end of the present season.

There have also been reports of Coutinho’s return to his former club Liverpool as well. The attacking midfielder had joined Barcelona in January 2018. After which, the Reds went on to play two Champions League finals while winning one. They are also on course to win their first-ever Premier League title, courtesy of their 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Bayern Munich to play against Chelsea

Philippe Coutinho has netted seven goals for the Bavarians this season, while also bagging eight assists. His side are leading on the Bundesliga points table with a one-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich will next play against Chelsea in the Round of 16 of Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

