Philippe Coutinho Wears A Kid Jersey In Every Bayern Munich Home Game For This Reason

Philippe Coutinho seems to have found his mojo back ever since he joined Bayern Munich on a loan move from Barcelona. The Brazilian was a superstar at Liverpool and forced his move to Barcelona during the winter transfer window of 2018. However, Coutinho struggled big-time during his tenure at Barcelona. He was later sent out on loan to the German-giants. The transfer has proved to be beneficial for the winger as he is performing quite well in the Bundesliga. One more thing to notice about Philippe Coutinho, leaving his form aside, is the jersey he wears.

Philippe Coutinho is 5'6 and wears a kid-sized jersey

If one pays close attention while watching a Bayern Munich game, then it's noticeable that the Brazilian wears a different jersey than the rest of the team. Philippe Coutinho does not wear the club's 'authentic' jersey like the rest of the team because the jerseys do not fit him. Instead, the 28-year-old is forced to wear a copy of Bayern Munich's jersey.

Adidas are the official jersey partners of Bayern Munich. The new season kit is said to be lighter and they also dry quicker than other jerseys. Philippe Coutinho is not the only player to wear a child-sized jersey. Joshua Kimmich is also in the same list of players. Coutinho won't mind wearing any kind of jersey if he continues to perform as he has been since the last few weeks.

Bayern Munich have been struggling this season as they are on the fifth-spot of the Bundesliga points table. They have managed to bag 27 points from 15 games played so far this season. Bayern Munich will next face sixth-placed SC Freiburg on December 18, 2019.

