'Pleasure To Meet You': Marcus Rashford & Lewis Hamilton Chill Out, Photos Go Viral

Marcus Rashford lit up social media as the Manchester United forward shared a picture with British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton at an event in London. They made an appearance in the Moncler Genius show which was also attended by several sporting celebrities. Tennis star Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Joao Felix, Reece James, Michail Antonio and Son Heung-min were among the attendees.

On the eve of Manchester United's Europa League clash against Barcelona, the 25-year-old was seen dressing up in a grey jacket and black pants. He then took to both Twitter and Instagram to post the photo with a similar caption, "It was a pleasure to meet you. See you again soon champ."

It was a pleasure to meet you. See you again soon champ. pic.twitter.com/MDEgOi842t — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 22, 2023

Lewis Hamilton too shared a picture in his Instagram story as the seven-time world champions seemed to be very glad in meeting with the footballer.

Both athletes are pretty established in their respective sports and the meeting broke the internet as netizens came up with unique responses.

We’re fosho going to see this tomorrow🐐 pic.twitter.com/aACZQrcIZL — F With United (@FWithUnited) February 22, 2023

2 absolute legends. My all time favourite driver and my current favourite player 🙌 (Sorry but my all time is Cantona) Also the work they have done for others away from sport is equally as commendable 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 #GGMU — Damian Asman (@DamianAsman) February 22, 2023

Be prepared we go again tomorrow.👍🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/1cN4IXwjAe — 𝙀𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙨 (@UtdEvans_) February 22, 2023

I hope that Rashford learns from what happened to former stars such as Rooney, Gascoigne and others, and that he does not let his personal life affect his performance as a professional football player. — Hisham Mostafa (@HishamMostafa75) February 22, 2023