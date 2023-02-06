Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a Lionel Messi t-shirt from Pablo Gonzalez, the president of Argentina's state-owned company YPF, on February 6 after his address for India's Energy Week in Bengaluru. During his address in Bengaluru, PM Modi explained India's phenomenal projected growth in energy demand, stable and decisive leadership, and sustained reforms to invite global investors in the country's oil and gas exploration and new energy, including green hydrogen.

Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF from Argentina, gifted a Lionel Messi football jersey to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/45SegRxfYR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

PM Modi explains the country's projected growth during India Energy Week

PM Modi in his inaugural address at India Energy Week 2023 said India is the most opportune place to invest in the energy sector at present. The country is projected to witness the fastest growth in energy demand in the world in the next decade, the Prime Minister noted.

"I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India's energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today," he said at the event, being attended by several ministers, corporate leaders and experts from different nations. He added that despite the global crisis, India remained a bright spot for the world in 2022 due to its internal resilience.

"Multiple factors were behind it like stable and decisive government, sustained reforms, and socio-economic empowerment at the grassroots," he said. He also noted that over 6 lakh km of optical fibre network has been laid to provide internet facilities to the villages. "The number of Broadband users in India has become 13 times more than it was 9 years ago, and the number of internet connections has tripled in the same period," the Prime Minister said.

(Inputs from PTI)