Mauricio Pochettino Aims At Tottenham Return, Says He Wants To Win Title Before He Dies

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November last year following a run of poor results early in the campaign leaving the club just above the relegation zone. However, news of a 'Pochettino Spurs return' was trending on social media after the Argentine claimed he dreams of winning at least one title with the North London club before he dies. Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham to the final of the Champions League in June 2019 but lost 2-0 against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino Spurs return in next 5-10 years?

While speaking to BT Sport, Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he hopes to return to Tottenham one day and finish the work he once started. The 48-year-old, who is currently without a job, insisted that he might consider returning to Tottenham in the next 'five to ten years' to win at least one title with the Premier League club. During his five-year reign at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino helped the club to four top-four finishes, ending the season as runners up on two occasions.

Mauricio Pochettino Spurs return for unfinished business

The 'Mauricio Pochettino Spurs return' is likely to be welcomed with open arms by the Tottenham faithful. By expressing his fondness for the Tottenham supporters and the club as a whole, Mauricio Pochettino further explained that he wants to win a title at the club in the future before he dies, hinting that he still has some unfinished business in North London. Mauricio Pochettino famously went on an 18-month run without signing a player at Tottenham and still took them to the Champions League final but following a run of just six wins in 24 league games, Daniel Levy decided to sack Pochettino and hire Jose Mourinho as his replacement. The Argentine coach was instrumental in developing young talents at the club such as Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino Newcastle links amid Premier League return

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has been 'kept in the dark' over the news of the club's Saudi takeover deal. Amid rumours of a possible Premier League return in June, the Mauricio Pochettino Newcastle links have amplified as the Toons look to bring in an A-list manager to guide the club. However, despite spending nearly seven years in the Premier League as a manager, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to get his hands on silverware.

