Pochettino Backs Lionel Messi To Hit PSG Form After Ballon D'Or Glory; 'matter Of Time'

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has backed Lionel Messi to make a successful comeback after a slow start to his stay at the Parc des Princes. Messi, who won the Ballon d'Or for the record 7th time on November 29, hasn't put in his best performance since leaving Barcelona.

Pochettino requested patience during a press conference, predicting that Messi would eventually return to goal-scoring form. Messi has tremendous potential and has always scored goals, according to Pochettino, who added, "It's only a matter of time until he begins scoring more for PSG."

"Leo is someone who has always scored goals. It's a matter of time and a matter of efficiency. He gets a lot of chances in every game. The ball will eventually go in, and he will help us a lot, as he already does," Pochettino was quoted as saying on PSG's official website.

Messi has only scored four goals in 12 appearances for PSG in all competitions since joining the club in August. Messi has only one goal in 8 Ligue 1 outings for PSG and 3 goals in 4 Champions League appearances. During Thursday's match against Nice, the 34-year-old Argentine forward failed to score even a single goal. The game ended in a tie with a score of 0-0 at the end of regulation time. Earlier in the game, Messi was felicitated in front of his home crowd as he showed the Ballon d'Or trophy to PSG fans before the clash against Nice.

Pochettino talks about upcoming challenge

Pochettino said that the key will be to score more goals by increasing efficiency on the pitch and in front of the goal. He also talked about PSG's upcoming match against Lens, saying that the club has a very strong team and that his side will have to put up their best performance in order to create chances.

Pochettino further added that there will be a couple of changes to his side when they start against Lens on Sunday. PSG are currently on top of the points table in Ligue 1 with 41 points in 16 games.

