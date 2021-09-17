Pochettino Still Wants To 'create Team' After PSG Held To 1-1 Draw Against Club Brugge

A lineup for the ages, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi led the Paris Saint-Germain attack but were unable to produce much as they were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by Club Brugge on Wednesday night in the Champions League Group Stage match. In another surprising moment, PSG's goal came from Ander Herrera and not the star-powered attack. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has given an explanation as to why his star-powered attack failed to create much against a significantly weaker attack.

Pochettino told reporters: "We know we have to improve. That's not the problem for me. I'm happy with the defensive effort of the attackers. We have to be stronger in other areas of the game. (We) need to compete, to know each other, to understand each other, to play together to succeed with all three but that was not the problem. We weren't strong enough in a Champions League match. We are not happy with the result and the performance, we know we have to do better. We have a magnificent group of players, we now have to find a defensive and offensive organisation. We need time. We need time to work for them to build an understanding. That’s been clear and we’ve said that in recent days. We still have to create a team."

Club Brugge vs PSG

PSG opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Herrera, who scored after a beautiful set of skills by Mbappe, who then played a ball in to box for the Spanish midfielder to finish and give them the lead in the 15th minute. Twelve minutes later and Hans Vanaken was on hand to score a well-taken goal that took a deflection on its way into the back of the net and sent the fans into an absolute frenzy as they equalised to make it 1-1. Messi did hit the post after a brilliantly taken shot from outside the box. Brugge did well and kept on attacking; they ended up with more shots on target and surprisingly looked the more dominant side in the match. Both the keepers, Keylor Navas and Simon Mignolet, made some fantastic saves to keep the score level for the rest of the match.

(Image: AP/ PSG.FR)