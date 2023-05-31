Portugal Defender Diogo Dalot Extends Manchester United Stay

Diogo Dalot has put pen to paper on a new five year deal which will extend his stay at Manchester United. The defender has been a consistent presence on the right side of the defence as he has emerged as an influential figure under Erik ten Hag's tenure. The right back also has a one year contract extension which could be triggered by the club.

Dalot's progression hasn't gone unnoticed at Old Trafford as the player had been on the radar of a number of European giants. Dalot arrived at the club in 2018 when Jose Mourinho handpicked the player from Porto. He finally has managed to establish his authority with a string of impressive performances for the Red Devils.

United have been boosted by Dalot's renewal ahead of a crucial week as they will face archrival Manchester City in the Fa Cup final on 3rd June. Dalot said, “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football.



“We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

“As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now.



“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team.



“That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”

“Diogo’s work ethic and professionalism is superb; the way in which he prepares himself every day in order to perform at his highest level is exactly what we all want from a Manchester United player.



“Diogo has a strong mentality, high standards and a great personality, and we are delighted that he will remain an important member of the squad for the coming years.”

The 24 year old donned the United jersey 107 times and also featured 11 times for his country. Manchester United football director John Murtough said Dalot remains an important part of the club's project. “Diogo is an excellent defender, with a great combination of pace, strength and versatility. He has consistently developed, improving year-on-year since joining the club in 2018.