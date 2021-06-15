Portugal National Football Team Players: Top 5 Stars To Watch Out For At Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal are one of the most exciting teams heading into the competition and Fernando Santos's side are expected to be one of the challengers despite a tough draw. Portugal have been dealt a tough hand of cards, with France, Germany and Hungary also part of the group. Ahead of their opener against Hungary, here's a look at the best players in Portugal national football team, Portugal national football team captain and the Portugal national football team coach.

Portugal national football team players: Portugal Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Silva (Granada CF)

Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City FC), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia CF), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (SL Benfica) Portugal national football team coach: Fernando Santos

Portugal national football team captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal national football team players: 5 stars to look out for in Portugal Euro 2020 campaign

1. Bruno Fernandes

Fantasy football asset Bruno Fernandes will be one of the key players for Portugal in their upcoming Euro campaign. The midfielder, who enjoyed a stellar season at Manchester United, will hope to do at the mega event to continue the plaudits that have been raining on him since his move to Old Trafford. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota leading the line, Fernandes will hope to find his name in the assists tally frequently during the tournament.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Making his fifth European Championship appearance, Cristiano Ronaldo will again the focal point of the Portugal attack. The Portuguese captain is chasing multiple records during the tournament and a single strike could make him the highest scoring player in the competition. Six strikes will see him go past Iran's Ali Daei as the player with most goals in international matches. Ronaldo will hope to make his mark in what could be the 36-year-old's final Euro appearance, and with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva supplying him, the Juventus should find the back of the net with ease.

3. Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has had a stellar season in Manchester City, making a Virgil van Dijk like effect in Pep Guardiola's system. Dias will again be the key man in the heart of the defence and will be key in the attempts to shut down the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Muller and co. in a tough group. Dias is the future of this Portugal side and the Euro 2020 could be the start for his rise to greatness in his home country.

4. Bernardo Silva

Easily one of the best players in Portugal national football team, Bernardo Silva heads into a summer of uncertainty, with rumours linking him with a move away from Manchester City. The Portuguese playmaker is one of the finest ball players and his versatility makes him asset for both Pep Guardiola and Fernando Santos. Silva will hope to make a mark at the Euros to rouse more interest in his services, with links to Barcelona, PSG and Atletico Madrid.

5. Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes might not start on Tuesday, but the 18-year-old is expected to get some minutes during the duration of the tournament. The promising left-back is fighting with Raphael Guerreiro for a spot in the team and despite his young age, the Sporting CP prodigy is regarded as one of the finest players of his age at the spot. With the likes of Manchester City and Man United monitoring, Mendes will hope for a good showing and make the spot his own in the years to come.

