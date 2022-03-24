Portugal Vs Turkey: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers In India, US & UK?

Portugal is up for their last chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as they host Turkey at the Estadio do Dragao in the first of their two must-win games. The winner of Portugal vs Turkey game will then go on to face the winner of the Italy vs North Macedonia match, in a bid to fix a place in the World Cup roster in Qatar. Football fans will have all eyes towards Portugal’s match as the superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo looks to rescue the team, with time running out of his hands.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Portugal vs Turkey- Match Preview & Team News

No one knows if Ronaldo will play in the next World Cup at the age of 41, and he will be desperate to lead Portugal to a victory on Thursday to avoid one of the biggest setbacks of his celebratory career. However, the team has an uphill task ahead of them as defenders Pepe and Ruben Dias are out of the match. Pepe is out due to Covid-19, while Dias is out because of an injury.

At the same time, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, defender Nelson Semedo and midfielders Renato Sanches and Rúben Neves are also out due to injuries, while Joao Cancelo sits out due to suspension. Turkey, on the other hand, have no reported injuries and coach Stefan Kuntz will have a full-strength squad going into the important match. Playing against each other, Portugal have defeated Turkey in six matches, while Turkey trail the head to head record with only two wins.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Portugal vs Turkey- Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can enjoy live action from the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier between Portugal and Turkey by tuning into the Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Fans will also be able to stream the match live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV. The match is slated to begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Meanwhile, football fans in UK can tune into the Sky Sports Premier League to watch the match on their TVs, while it will be live-streamed on the Sky Go app. On the other hand, soccer fans in the US can enjoy the match on ESPN 2, while it will be streamed on fubo TV, Sling TV and the ESPN website. The match is scheduled to start at 7:40 PM GMT in the UK and at 3.45 PM ET / 12.45 PM PT in the US.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Portugal vs Turkey- Predicted Lineups

Portugal's predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Goncalo Inacio, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Turkey's predicted line-up: Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Taylan Antalyali, Kerem Akturoglu, Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici.

(Image: AP)