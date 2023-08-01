Portugal Vs US Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

The current Women's World Cup 2023 will include a key encounter between the defending champion USA Women's team and Portugal Women in order to determine who advances to the round of 16. This is going to be a Group E encounter, as the USA stands with 4 points and Portugal with 3 in their last 2 matches.

3 things you need to know

The United States beat Vietnam and drew against the Netherlands

Portugal sits 3rd on the Group E table

The United States needs to win or draw in order to qualify for the round of 16

Here is everything you need to know about the USA vs Portugal, Group E match, in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

When and where will Portugal vs US Women’s World Cup Group E match be played?

USA vs Portugal the FIFA Women's World Cup match, will take place at the Eden Park Outer Oval, New Zealand on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

What time will the USA vs Portugal, Women’s World Cup Group E match start?

The USA vs Portugal, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at:

India: 12:30 p.m IST

UK: 8:00 a.m BST

USA: 3:00 a.m WDC

Where to watch the USA vs Portugal, Women’s World Cup Group E match in India?

On FanCode, football fans in India may watch the live stream of the Women's World Cup match between USA and Portugal. On DD Sports, the live broadcast will be accessible.

Where to watch the USA vs Portugal, Women’s World Cup Group E match in the UK?

ITV will broadcast the USA vs. Portugal Women's World Cup match for football fans in the UK. They may also access the ITVX live feed.

Where to watch the USA vs Portugal, Women’s World Cup Group E match in the US?

Football lovers in the US may watch the USA vs. Portugal Women's World Cup Group E match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will both stream the event live.

USA vs Portugal: What could be the predicted starting XIs?

Portugal Predicted XI:

Morais; Borges, Costa, Seica; Alves, Jacinto, T. Pinto, Marchao; Nazareth; J. Silva, Encarnacao

USA Predicted XI:

Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Sullivan, Demelo, Horan; Rodman, Smith, Morgan