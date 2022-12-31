Premier League 2022/23 Golden Boot Race: Erling Haaland Is Way Clear Of Harry Kane

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continues to take the English Premier League (EPL) by storm as he set yet another record a few days ago. The 22-year-old scored a brace in City's 3-1 win over Leeds United to become the fastest player in the league's history to score 20 goals.

He smashed the record by achieving this feat in just 14 games as compared to the 21 games it took Kevin Phillips in the 1999-20 season. Haaland's closest rival, Harry Kane, has just scored 13 goals this season. While it seems that Haaland is the favourite to win the EPL golden boot this season, here is a look at the top 11 players on the list ahead of matchday 18.

Premier League golden boot race

Rank Player Team Number of Goals 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 20 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 3 Ivan Toney Brentford 12 4 Aleksandr Mitrovic Fulham 10 5 Miguel Almiron Newcastle United 9 5 Rodrigo Leeds United 9 7 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 7 7 Phil Foden Manchester City 7 7 James Maddison Leicester City 7 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 7 Leandro Trossard Brighton & Hove Albion 7

Erling Haaland continues outstanding form in EPL

Erling Haaland scored a brace against Leeds United to bring up his 20th goal in the Premier League and 26th goal across all competitions in just his 20th appearance for the club. Harry Kane, who is the Norwegian striker's closest competitor in the golden boot race this season, also scored a goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw against Brentford this past week.

Considering Haaland's staggering goal-scoring record, he is well on course to register the record of scoring the most number of goals in a single Premier League campaign. The record in a 38-game season is currently held by Liverpool's Mohammed Salah, who found the back of the net on 32 occasions in the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, the all-time record is jointly held by legendary Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and Manchester United legend Andy Cole, who scored 34 goals each. However, both scored this many goals in a 42-game season. Haaland has 23 more games to break this record.