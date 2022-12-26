Premier League: A Look At Matchday 17's Full Schedule As EPL Returns After World Cup 2022

Football fans cannot be more excited as the English Premier League (EPL) is all set to return on Boxing Day following a one-month break that was taken for the FIFA World Cup 2022. As things stand in the EPL table, Arsenal (37) currently have a five-point lead at the top from second-placed Manchester City (32) after 14 games. The two teams are followed by Newcastle United in third place with 30 points and Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place with 29 points.

It is pertinent to note that both the Magpies and Spurs have played 15 matches. Since the Premier League is currently in the festive period, a lot can change in the table with all teams set to be in action over the next few days. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting matchday 17, here is a full look at the Premier League schedule for this week.

Premier League schedule for matchday 17

Matches Fixture Date & Time 1 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 6:00 PM IST on Monday, December 26 2 Southampton vs Brighton 8:30 PM IST on Monday, December 26 3 Leicester City vs Newcastle 8:30 PM IST on Monday, December 26 4 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 8:30 PM IST on Monday, December 26 5 Everton vs Wolves 8:30 PM IST on Monday, December 26 6 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 11:00 PM IST on Monday, December 26 7 Arsenal vs West Ham 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 27 8 Chelsea vs Bournemouth 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday, December 27 9 Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 28 10 Leeds United vs Man City 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 29

EPL's top scorers & assist providers ahead of matchday 17

Top scorers

Rank Player Team Number of goals 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 18 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 12 3 Ivan Toney Brentford 10 4 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 9 4 Rodrigo Leeds United 9

Top assist providers