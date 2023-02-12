Premier League: Chelsea Aims A Sly Dig At Tomas Soucek After Denying Handball

Chelsea aimed a cheeky dig at Tomas Soucek through their social media handle after they were denied a handball in their 1-1- draw against West Ham United in the Premier League. Soucek appeared to have blocked Conor Gallagher's goal-bound shot when the match was tied at 1-1 but the match referee Craig Pawson didn't pay heed to the Chelsea players and allowed the play to continue. Joao Felix scored his first goal for the Blues while former Chelsea player Emerson cancelled out Felix's opener as both the teams shared the spoils.

Chelsea aimed cheeky dig at Tomas Soucek with sarcastic post

Despite spending with their heart out the West London giants have failed to live up to the expectations with their current brand of football as they have now been involved in three consecutive draws in the English top flight. Chelsea players pleaded with the referee following Soucek's handball but he stood firm in his decision and even VAR also didn't intervene and looked to be happy with the original decision.

Chelsea took to the microblogging site as they hilariously described the incident via their official Twitter handle with the caption, 'Soucek makes a great save from Conor Gallagher."

Soucek makes a great save from Conor Gallagher. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 11, 2023

Football law defines that if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand or arm it will be seen as a handball and the referee can consider penalising the side. But in this case, it is said Soucek tried to break his fall by using his hand and hence the match official didn't feel the need to award Chelsea a penalty. The Blues manager Graham Potter later also jokingly praised Soucek's save with his hand. "It was a good save.

"You need your goalkeeper sometimes to give you the points. It looks like one of those that if it was given it wouldn’t have been overturned, but obviously it wasn’t given.

"You have to earn your luck. We can’t complain or wait for luck to turn for us, we have to keep working. It looked quite a handball and, like I said, I didn’t know Tomas could get down so easily and save like that."