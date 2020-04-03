The Debate
Premier League Clubs Considering To Conclude Season In China: Report

Football News

Premier League clubs have suggested playing the remaining fixtures in China. However, the suggestion could be rejected by the authorities.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

Premier League clubs have reportedly been considering playing the remaining league fixtures in China. The league has been under suspension since the early in March due to the spread of coronavirus in UK. Presently, the suspension will continue until the end of April due to the worsening Premier League coronavirus situation.

Premier League return: Premier League China on the cards?

According to The Athletic, clubs are hoping for a Premier League return and have suggested that the remaining fixtures should be completed. On the question of a possible destination for a Premier League return, the report claims that China has emerged as the most preferred country. However, the idea of marking the Premier League return in coronavirus’ epicentre could be rejected by the authorities, according to the report.

Premier League China? UEFA postpones club, international competitions

UEFA has tried to accommodate the demands of domestic leagues, particularly to ensure a Premier League return. The European governing body has postponed Euro 2020 to 2021. It has also agreed to postpone the Champions League and Europa League finals to free up space for the domestic leagues to finish their remaining fixtures. In fact, clubs have affirmed their commitment towards ensuring that the season is completed irrespective of the delay in the Premier League return.

Premier League China? Games behind closed doors?

Other suggestions that were mooted by the clubs to ensure a Premier League return were to play the games behind closed doors. This suggestion could be more viable due to mounting pressure on the clubs from Premier League broadcasters who have suffered huge losses due to the spread of coronavirus in UK. It is reported that the Premier League clubs might lose out on estimated revenue of £762 million if the competition is declared void.

Premier League China? Premier League coronavirus update

Amid the Premier League China reports, here are the Premier League coronavirus updates. The league stands suspended until the end of April. Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Aston Villa's Pepe Reina and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. While Hudson-Odoi and Mikel Arteta have been cured of the virus, Reina is still undergoing treatment amid the Premier League coronavirus situation. 

First Published:
