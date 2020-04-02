David Beckham Made His Premier League Debut For Man Utd OTD In 1995: Watch

On this day, April 2, 1995, Man Utd legend David Beckham made his Premier League debut. Beckham rose through the ranks at Manchester United and became one of the key members of the "Class of 92" which spearheaded a period of domination for Man Utd under manager Sir Alex Ferguson. David Beckham spent 12 years at Man Utd and was part of the famed 1999 treble-winning side.

OTD in 1995: Man Utd's David Beckham makes Premier League debut

David Beckham made his Premier League debut for Man Utd on April 2, 1995. Beckham had already made his debut in the League Cup and the Champions League, but a Premier League debut had to wait. David Beckham made his debut in Man Utd's goalless draw against arch-rivals Leeds United. In his debut Premier League campaign, the former Preston loanee made only four appearances before establishing himself as a starter next season.

🏆6 Premier League

🏆2 Community Shield

🏆2 FA Cup

🏆1 Intercontinental Cup

🏆1 Champions League



Bend it like Beckham. pic.twitter.com/VVrW27NxAs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 2, 2020

David Beckham Man Utd career at a glance

David Beckham was part of the famed "Fergie's Fledglings" along with teammates Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt and was an integral part of Man Utd's treble-winning side in 1999. Beckham spent 12 years at Manchester and lifted the Premier League six times, while also lifting the Champions League once along with two FA Cups. Beckham made 394 appearances across all competitions, scoring 85 goals. David Beckham Man Utd career came to an end after the England international joined LaLiga giants Real Madrid ahead of the 2003-04 season.

