Premier League Finds One Positive COVID-19 Result In Latest Round Of Testing

The Premier League has confirmed it has received one positive test for coronavirus after the 11th round of mass Premier League testing. The Premier League coronavirus testing phase saw 2,250 players and club staff tested amidst the Premier League return, and one among those has resulted in a Premier League positive test. The Premier League positive test will not hinder the ongoing Premier League restart, with the player or club staff who has tested positive set to self-isolate for a period of seven days.

According to Sky Sports, in an official statement by the Premier League, the English top flight announced the results of the Premier League coronavirus tests conducted between Monday, June 22 and Sunday, June 28. The Premier League coronavirus testing saw 2,250 players and club staff tested with only one test returning as positive. The statement said that the Premier League positive test in question will self-quarantine for seven days, before going through another round of testing. The results of the Premier League coronavirus testing are announced every week due to the Premier League return schedule, but all top-flight clubs conduct the tests for their players and staff twice a week.

JUST IN: Between June 22 and June 28, 2,250 Premier League players and club staff have been tested for COVID-19. Of these, 1 person has tested positive. [via sky] #PL — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 29, 2020

The Premier League statement further said that the league is providing this information to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the competition. The Premier League said that no particular details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by them and the Premier League coronavirus test results will be made public after each round of Premier League testing. This was the 11th round of Premier League testing since the English top flight started mass testing all players and staff in May. The latest Premier League positive test sees the number of players/staff infected rise to 19, out of a total 14,307 tests overall.

The latest Premier League testing results is a major boost to the English top flight's attempts of conducting the remainder of the season in a sterile environment. While the Premier League positive test is a small blemish on the Premier League's efforts, the Premier League testing is seeing a downward trend after 11 rounds of testing. After the first round, 0.80 percent of the tests were positive, while the number has significantly dropped to 0.13 after round 11. While the coronavirus threat is not widespread in the Premier League now, clubs have to be vigilant and try and drop the number to zero. Watford trio Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina allegedly broke lockdown rules last week, and the Hornets left them out of the squad to face Southampton. The Premier League surprisingly will not intervene, and it has been left to the club to take any disciplinary measures.

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)