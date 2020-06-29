Inter Milan Seek Sergio Aguero Transfer, Could Offer Milan Skriniar In Return: Report

Inter Milan are plotting a move for Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and could offer centre-back Milan Skriniar in return to get the Argentine onboard. Aguero has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history after moving to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2011. Since then, the 32-year-old has scored a staggering 254 goals for Man City, becoming the club's all-time leading goal-scorer. However, with the Argentine's contract expiring next summer, Inter Milan are eyeing a Sergio Aguero transfer with could see defender Milan Skriniar move the other way, according to the latest Man City transfer news.

Milan Skriniar transfer: Inter Milan seek Sergio Aguero transfer, after Man City eye a move for central defender

According to the latest Man City transfer news, Antonio Conte and Inter Milan are eyeing a Sergio Aguero transfer after Pep Guardiola plots a move for Milan Skriniar. Manchester City have struggled at the back since Vincent Kompany left the club last summer, and defensive reinforcements are likely to be on the top of Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain's agenda for the summer, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly amongst the many names linked with a move to the Premier League.

The four-time Premier League champions are also eyeing a potential Milan Skriniar transfer, with the Inter Milan defender linked with a move away from the Italian capital after Diego Godin's arrival. A Milan Skriniar transfer will not come cheap with Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested in the Slovakian international. Barcelona's interest in the centre back could complicate matters for Man City, while their arch-rivals Real Madrid are also in the fray. Reports suggest that the Los Blancos even offered a swap deal involving Achraf Hakimi, who is set to join Inter Milan for a reported fee of £36.6 million deal this week.

Inter are plotting a potential swap deal that would see Milan Skriniar (25) head to #ManCity in exchange for Sergio Aguero. The centre-back is no longer deemed an 'indispensible asset', and the Inter hierarchy are sounding out interested buyers.



According to Calcio Mercato, in return for Manchester City's interest in Milan Skriniar, Inter Milan could attempt for a Sergio Aguero transfer probably in some sort of exchange for the centre back. Antonio Conte may make an arduous effort to seal the 'dream' signing of Aguero in the process, with his contract at Manchester City expiring next summer. While a Sergio Aguero transfer looks quite unlikely, the Argentine has previously spoken about his desire to finish his career in Argentina. Inter Milan eye a move for the Premier League legend as a replacement for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez, who remains one of Barcelona's top transfer targets this summer.

