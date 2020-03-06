Premier League Fixtures, Standings And Team News Ahead Of Manchester Derby On Matchday 29

Premier League fans would be relieved knowing that all fixtures on the Premier League Matchday 29 will go ahead as planned this weekend. The biggest fixture of Matchday 29 is the Manchester derby which is scheduled for Sunday, March 8. Manchester United host Manchester City this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea for Champions League qualification. Across the East Lancs, Liverpool will kick off the Premier League fixtures of the weekend when they host Bournemouth at Anfield.

Also Read | MLS Owners Optimistic Over League's Chances Of Surpassing MLB, Premier League & LaLiga

9 - Manchester United are currently unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions (W6 D3), the longest current run of any Premier League side, and their best run since February 2019 when they went unbeaten through Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first 11 games in charge. Revitalised. pic.twitter.com/6KyzFRQA5U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2020

Premier League fixtures: All eyes on Manchester derby

Manchester United, buoyed by the signing of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, have climbed up the Premier League standings all the way to fifth place, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. This weekend, however, Manchester United will face Carabao Cup winners Manchester City at Old Trafford as they look to continue their new-found resurgence. The headliner in this weekend's Premier League fixtures will be the 182nd edition of the Manchester derby.

Man United are currently unbeaten in their last nine fixtures across all competitions, a run that has coincided with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Man City, on the other hand, are on a five-game winning run in all competitions since the defeat against Tottenham.

Premier League fixtures: Chelsea vs Everton

Carlo Ancelotti will return to Stamford Bridge as a rival manager for the first time since the club sacked him the Italian back in 2011. The Everton manager was handed an £8,000 after the game against Manchester United last weekend. However, the Football Association (FA) stopped short of handing Ancelotti a touchline ban for the visit to Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Everton fixture will also hold some significance for the Blues, with Chelsea currently just three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice based on medical advice



Full statement: https://t.co/m1owLqUol8 pic.twitter.com/DkvzRyePzX — Premier League (@premierleague) March 5, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

'Invincible no more' was the message coming out of Vicarage Road last weekend after Watford snapped Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Even with the defeat against the Hornets, Liverpool have a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Captain Jordan Henderson is likely to miss the game against Bournemouth while Jurgen Klopp confirmed the return of James Milner and Joe Gomez. Naby Keita is also in contention to make the matchday squad against Bournemouth after missing the Watford game. Liverpool will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways this weekend while also setting the record for most points after 29 games in the Premier League.

Also Read | Tim Krul Comes To Norwich's Rescue With 'Homework' As GK Repeats 2014 WC Heroics Vs Spurs

The rest of the Premier League fixtures will see Arsenal take on West Ham at the Emirates while Leicester City take on Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium. With the Premier League title now a foregone conclusion, all eyes will be on the top four spots, or rather the top five spots in the league, depending on the situation surrounding Man City's Champions League ban.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive