Tim Krul Comes To Norwich's Rescue With 'homework' As GK Repeats 2014 WC Heroics Vs Spurs

Tottenham vs Norwich City took up a huge space in the FA Cup results section this week. The Tottenham vs Norwich City results came second only to Liverpool's defeat at Stamford Bridge. One man, however, was in the thick of the action at the Tottenham v Norwich City game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FA Cup results: Tim Krul saves propel Norwich City into the quarter-final stage

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been on the charm offensive ever since he took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season. However, amidst a mounting injury crisis deepened by the departure of defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama to the MLS, Jose Mourinho could find it a little difficult to put a positive spin on Tottenham's FA Cup exit.

Also Read | Manchester United Post MASSIVE £391.3 Million Debt As Bruno Fernandes Signing Dents Funds

At the 2014 World Cup, Louis van Gaal replaced Jasper Cillessen with Tim Krul in the 121st ahead of a penalty shoot-out against Costa Rica... the Netherlands won.



It was never in doubt for Norwich tonight. 😏 pic.twitter.com/RQeiSMqxmI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 4, 2020

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul appeared to have come prepared for his penalty heroics on the night. Just before the penalty shootout, the Dutch goalkeeper was pictured referring to his bottle of water to recall the spot-kick habits of the Tottenham players. Two Tim Krul saves in the penalty shootouts swung the game in Norwich City's favour, sending Tottenham Hotspur packing at their own stadium.

Early in the game, Jan Vertonghen gave Tottenham the lead after Giovani Lo Celso set up the Belgian centre-back. Late in the second half, Daniel Farke's Norwich City responded through Josip Drmic, who pounced on a mistake from Michel Vorm mistake on 78 minutes. With the scoreboard tied, the Tottenham vs Norwich City game went into penalties.

Just spotted the reason Tim Krul was taking his time drinking water before every penalty...His bottle has the penalty takers names and direction they probably will go! Preparation is key. #TOTNOR pic.twitter.com/UsRcavkNpl — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

It was then Tim Krul's time to shine. Tim Krul was famously brought on by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal in the 2014 World Cup ahead of a penalty shootout against Costa Rica. On that night, Tim Krul replaced Jasper Ciliessen on the goal for the penalties. While the former Newcastle goalkeeper saved the Netherlands on that night, Tim Krul was once again called on to reproduce those heroics in North London this week.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

Troy Parrott and new signing Gedson Fernandes were the victims of the twin Tim Krul saves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The two Tim Krul saves means that Tottenham's FA Cup drought will continue for another season, with Spurs' last FA Cup triumph coming in 1991. For Daniel Farke, the progression comes at an ominous time, with Norwich City reaching their first quarter-final since 1992, but on the brink of relegation in the Premier League.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive