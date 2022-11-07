Premier League Giants Liverpool Put Up For Sale, Owners FSG Release Statement; Report

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put the English Premier League club up for sale. According to The Athletic, FSG is inviting offers from interested parties for the sale of Liverpool. However, it is not yet confirmed whether or not the sale will eventually be done because FSG has said that it will only move ahead with a deal under the right terms and conditions and if it is in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," the club owners said in a statement to The Athletic.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the statement added.

Sale process begins

The process has already been started by FSG and as per the report, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been hired to assist with the sale of Liverpool. FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 from American businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillett Jr. The duo had acquired ownership of the club in February 2007 after they bought the majority shares for an estimated £435 million.

Image: AP