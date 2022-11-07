The draws for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 took place on Monday at the European football body's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw was held to decide the opponents for each team for the last 16 round. Big names like Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain are the teams who are part of the knockout stage, the draw for which was held today.

Round of 16 ties

Liverpool will face defending champions Real Madrid in the round of 16, while AC Milan will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur. Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich will face each other in the knockout stage and Manchester City will play Leipzig.

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Internazionale vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

UEFA Champions League: Schedule

The last-16 first leg is slated to take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February next year, with the second leg taking place on 7-8 and 14-15 March. The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final is scheduled to be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023. Liverpool have fond memories of playing there as they had won the 2005 Champions League final after defeating AC Milan at the same stadium.

