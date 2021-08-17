Premier League History: Paul Pogba Joins Kane In 7 Player List To Assist 4 Goals In A Game

On August 14, Manchester United's Paul Pogba joined the elite as he became only the seventh player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a game. The other six footballers to do so are Dennis Bergkamp (1999), Jose Antonio Reyes (2006), Cesc Fabregas (2009), Emmanuel Adebayor (2012), Santi Cazorla (2013) and Harry Kane (2020). Pogba's four assists helped Manchester United thrash Leeds 5-1.

Paul Pogba joins Premier League history makers club

Paul Pogba was outstanding on Saturday as Manchester United ran riot against Leeds United. Pogba assisted two of Bruno Fernandes' goals before creating chances for Fred and Mason Greenwood. As a result of his sublime performance, the French international took just 69 minutes to surpass his total Premier League assist count of three for the whole of last season. This historic feat makes him only the seventh player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a game, with all the other members strangely hailing from North London clubs.

Premier League history makers

1) Dennis Bergkamp for Arsenal in 1999

Dutch forward Dennis Bergkamp laid down a marker as he became the first player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a game when he did so in 1999 against Leicester City. Bergkamp set up two goals each for Nicolas Anelka and Ray Parlour. In the same game, Anelka scored a hat-trick to help the Gunners beat the Foxes 5-0.

2) Jose Antonio Reyes for Arsenal in 2006

Arsenal ran riot against Middlesbrough in 2006 as they put seven past them thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Thierry Henry. Henry's hat-trick helped him equal Cliff Bastin's historic tally of 150 goals to become the club's joint-highest league scorer of all time before breaking the record after. On the same day, Jose Antonio Reyes assisted four goals, two for Henry and one each for Philippe Senderos and Alexander Hleb.

3) Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal in 2009

Cesc Fabregas was outstanding against Blackburn Rovers in 2009 as he helped Arsenal overcome a one-goal deficit to win 6-2. The Gunners went behind thanks to a goal from Steven N'Zonzi. It was all about the Spanish midfielder then, who not only created four goals but also scored himself to inspire a remarkable comeback.

4) Emmanuel Adebayor for Tottenham in 2012

Even though Louis Saha's two goals helped him make headlines on his Tottenham debut in 2012, it was Emmanuel Adebayor, who was responsible for laying the foundations. Adebayor assisted four goals in the 5-0 win. He assisted the opener for Benoit Assou-Ekotto, two for Saha and one for Niko Kranjcar.

5) Santi Cazorla for Arsenal in 2013

Santi Cazorla singlehandedly wreaked havoc against Wigan in 2013 as he created all four goals to help Arsenal win 4-1. The Little Magician helped the Gunners open their account by delivering a beautiful corner that Lukas Podolski scored. He then followed that assist up with another assist for Podolski and an assist each for Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey.

6) Harry Kane for Tottenham in 2020

Harry Kane, who has been linked with Manchester City over the entire 2021 summer transfer window, was on song in 2020 in Tottenham's 5-2 victory over Southampton. Kane assisted four goals for partner Son Heung-Min before adding a goal himself later in the match. The English striker would end the season as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.