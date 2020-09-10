Aubameyang Agrees Three-year Extension With Mammoth Wages Surpassing Ozil's Numbers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is all set to become Arsenal’s highest earner, with a contract extension that will see him surpass Mesut Ozil as Arsenal's highest-paid star. Mesut Ozil's wages are currently £350,000 a week and reports suggest that the Gabon international has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him in north London until 2023. Aubameyang has been more than instrumental for the Gunners and is all set to start his fourth season with the club having scored 29 goals for them in 44 appearances last season. The striker already has a goal in the 2020-21 campaign, finding the net for Arsenal in their 1-1 Community Shield draw against Liverpool before Arsenal went on to win on penalties.

Aubameyang agrees extension, set to surpass Mesut Ozil wages

According to The Athletic, Aubameyang will become the club’s highest earner, which means he will surpass Mesut Ozil’s reported £350,000-a-week wages. The report states that former Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi is believed to have negotiated most of the deal before his departure, while technical director Edu and director of operations Huss Fahmy took care of the finishing touches. The report also adds that Arteta has been integral in talks to keep the 31-year-old in north London. Aubameynag has scored 71 goals in 110 appearances since joining Arsenal for £56million from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Gunners captain had less than a year left on his contract but reports suggest that a new three-year deal is all but done after Mikel Arteta’s side won a 14th FA Cup last season and clinched the Community Shield. However, another report suggests that Aubameyang’s new contract is believed to be worth £250,000 a week, which will make him Arsenal’s highest-paid player only when Mesut Ozil leaves the club next year.

Arsenal news: Aubameyang salary bump agreed with PL season opener on the horizon

In Arsenal news other than the Aubameyang contract, Aston Villa are expected to table a third bid for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Meanwhile, David Raya could hand in a transfer request at Brentford to try and force through a move to Arsenal if Martinez moves, as the player is interested in playing for Arsenal and is aware of the mutual interest. While Martinez's situation is up in the air, the Gunners will kick off the new Premier League campaign this weekend. Arsenal will make the trip to Craven Cottage as they face Scott Parker's newly-promoted Fulham on Matchweek 1 on Saturday, September 12, 5 pm IST.

Image credits: Aubameyang Twitter