Premier League Matchday 26 Fixtures, Preview As Man City Look To Bounce Back

For the first time in the history of the Premier League, the fixtures of the Matchday will be divided into two halves, courtesy of the inaugural winter break. As per the Premier League fixtures of the first half, Manchester City will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur when they host West Ham United this weekend. Pep Guardiola's side are currently 22 points off the pace set by league leaders Liverpool. However, a second-place finish will also be a huge financial boost for Manchester City. In the other Premier League fixtures of the weekend, Everton host Crystal Palace while the likes of Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Watford and Brighton also feature.

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring.



Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Manchester City vs West Ham United

There was a dark cloud hanging over the future of David Moyes this week. West Ham United are currently 18th in the Premier League and are winless in their last five Premier League games. Despite making big-money signings in the summer in the form of Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller, West Ham United find themselves fighting relegation after just six wins in the Premier League this term. The struggling Hammers will make the trip to the blue half of Manchester this weekend.

SEVEN SERGIO! @aguerosergiokun has won a record seven @premierleague Player of the Month awards!



🏆 October 2013

🏆 November 2014

🏆 January 2016

🏆 April 2016

🏆 January 2018

🏆 February 2019

🏆 January 2020



The King!



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4e0fLUqsc2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2020

Manchester City have endured a difficult season by their own standards. A 22-point chasm exists between league leaders Liverpool and the reigning Premier League champions. While Manchester City have seemingly admitted defeat in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take some form as they step up their preparations for the Champions League game against Real Madrid later in the month. Raheem Sterling will be missing from the squad for the game against West Ham after the English international picked up a hamstring injury during the defeat at Tottenham. Sterling now faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League game against Real Madrid as Manchester City aim for their first European title under Pep Guardiola. The Premier League live streaming for this game will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Star Sports Network. The game is scheduled for kickoff on January 9, Sunday. 10:00 pm IST.

Premier League points table

