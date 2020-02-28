Premier League Matchday 28 Preview: Man City Vs Arsenal Headlines Exciting Fixtures

In another big day for Champions League qualification, the Premier League will return to action after the mid-week Champions League fixtures. Only one Premier League team managed to register a win in the Champions League Round of 16 this week with Manchester City coming out on top against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Man City now face the challenge of facing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Premier League Matchday 28.

Norwich vs Leicester City will kick off Premier League Live this weekend. Here are some of the biggest Premier League fixtures this weekend that are set to impact the Premier League standings massively.

Premier League fixtures: Man City vs Arsenal

Fresh off a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola will now be up against a side coached by his former assistant. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were one among the few sides to have gone unbeaten since the turn of the year. That run, however, came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at home to Olympiacos.

With the Europa League out of question, Arsenal will now have to aim for fourth place in the Premier League standings (or fifth, depending on the situation with the Man City ban) in order to secure Champions League football for next season. For Pep Guardiola and Man City, there is little at stake at the Etihad this weekend. Aymeric Laporte could miss the game against Arsenal after picking up an injury in the Champions League this week. Apart from Laporte, Leroy Sane could also be a doubt for the fixture as he continues his return from injury.

Premier League fixtures: Everton vs Man United

Manchester United are enjoying a renaissance of late since the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The former Sporting Lisbon captain starred in Man United's 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League this week. Fernandes was also on the scoresheet during Man United's last Premier League win, which came against Watford last weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are currently 11th in the Premier League standings and will look to break into the top half of the table of the Premier League standings on Premier League Matchday 28. Everton suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Arsenal last weekend. Apart from that loss, Everton have been fairly consistent since Carlo Ancelotti took his place in the dugout at Goodison Park in December last year.

Premier League fixtures: Watford vs Liverpool

A 3-2 win against West Ham proved to be a case of too close for comfort for Liverpool last weekend. With Jordan Henderson out injured, Liverpool seemed to labour in midfield at Anfield in their last league outing. The trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford will provide Liverpool with an opportunity to get back in their rhythm as the look to gather some momentum in the build-up for the return leg against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool will also look to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 45 games when they visit Watford this weekend. Watford are currently second-bottom in the Premier League with hopes of playing in the Premier League next season diminishing with every matchday.

