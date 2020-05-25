Premier League Player Accused Of 'gang Rape' During A Lockdown Party By A Woman: Report

An unnamed Premier League player has reportedly been accused of 'gang rape' by a woman. The incident allegedly took place at a party during the lockdown where the woman claims her drink was 'spiked'. The name of the victim was not released by the British media reports. However, the reports do claim the woman fears that she was assaulted by the player and a number of his friends in a rented apartment.

Premier League rape allegations: Premier League star accused of gang rape

While the details of the incident are to be revealed, British media claims the woman went to the police and made the allegations of rape after she found herself at the aforementioned apartment naked with the player beside her, also naked. The woman allegedly met the Premier League star at a party the previous night but reportedly has no recollection of what went down through the course of the night.

A friend of the woman claims, per reports, that the woman was offered drinks but does not remember having more than two drinks at the party. The woman was later 'acting strangely', according to her friends. She later woke up in the flat the next morning with the Premier player, as mentioned above. The woman allegedly claims she was confused to find herself with the player in the apartment and on asking, the player revealed that they slept together before leaving the room.

The signs of misconduct were further highlighted when the woman is said to have found herself with scratches on her legs. The friend of the woman also claims that the latter was in no state to consent to sex as she 'barely' got along with the player at the party. Subsequently, the woman received an anonymous call from a person at the party who revealed the Premier League star and her friends had spiked the drink.

Since the allegations were made, the woman was interviewed by the officials and was also examined by doctors and forensic medical staff. Detectives have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident. They are yet to provide an official statement in regards to the investigation. It remains unknown if the Premier League player has been interrogated by the officials.

Premier League restart details

Meanwhile, talks of a Premier League restart in the month of June are gathering pace as clubs officially begin training. Reports stated the league had slated a return date of either June 12 or 19. However, latest reports claim clubs are pushing to restart league to June 26 as club officials do not want to rush into restarting the season without players receiving adequate training. The Premier League has been suspended since March as the UK and most of the countries across the globe issued a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

