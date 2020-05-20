Danny Rose Slams Project Restart For Treating Premier League Players Like 'lab Rats'

Danny Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham, hammered Project Restart once again and claimed that the players are being treated as 'lab rats'. The UK Government has set up a plan called 'Project Restart' which could see the return of the Premier League by June 12. However, Danny Rose is furious over footballers being expected to resume training while the threat of coronavirus looms large. Danny Rose opened up on how the players used for Premier League testing are being portrayed as 'lab rats' and called Project Restart a 'joke'.

Premier League return: Project Restart

The UK Government has reportedly devised a plan to resume football by June 12 and finish the remainder of the season over a gruelling four-week period. The plan for the Premier League return would boost the economy which is currently facing a recession-like slump since the coronavirus lockdown. Although Project Restart would bring back football for fans, some players including Danny Rose have voiced their concerns about the Premier League return while the death toll in the UK continues to rise.

Premier League testing: Danny Rose on PL restart

Under Project Restart guidelines, players and staff will be tested on a regular basis, at least twice a week, and a number of health and safety protocols will be put in place. However, while speaking on the Lockdown Tactics podcast, Danny Rose once again hit out at Project Restart after reports from The Sun claimed that six people tested positive for coronavirus in the first phase of Premier League testing. Although Danny Rose revealed that he is eagerly awaiting a Premier League return, he stated that players mustn't be treated as 'guinea pigs' in an experiment to see whether or not it is safe to resume football.

.@PFA What are you advising players on 'Project Restart'?



Several players have now been outspoken in their concerns about it - @T_Deeney, @Aaron_Cresswell, @sterling7, @aguerosergiokun, Danny Rose & Grant Hanley to name a few.



Will there be a player vote?

What's your stance? — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) May 15, 2020

Premier League testing: Premier League return on the cards

Danny Rose previously expressed his discontent of Project Restart and branded the government's decision to resume football immediately a 'joke'. While touching upon Premier League testing players for coronavirus, Danny Rose related the scenario to testing lab rats in an experiment, examining whether this procedure could actually bring back the sport. Earlier this week, an unnamed Premier League official stated that players shouldn't be paid their wages if they oppose a return to training. Danny Rose addressed the same issue on the podcast as he concluded by saying, "I can just imagine people at home saying, ‘Well they earn that amount of money so they should be going back’."

