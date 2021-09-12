Premier League Points Table: Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal Win; Crystal Palace Defeat Spurs

Saturday's blockbuster Premier League fixtures saw three of the most high-profile English clubs- Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal in action but more than anything else, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford after a long wait of 12 years stood out from the rest.

Ronaldo's homecoming turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Manchester United as the 'Red Devils' now occupy the Numero Uno spot in the latest Premier League points table courtesy of the football megastar's match-winning brace against Newcastle United FC. Let's take a look at the updated Premier League Standings after Saturday's games.

Premier League Standings: Manchester United, Chelsea occupy the top two spots

Manchester United registered a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday evening riding on a brace from comeback man 'CR7' while his Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes and English attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard contributed with a goal each. By virtue of this win, Man United take the top spot in the Premier League points table with three wins from four matches and 10 points to their tally.

Meanwhile, the current UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea grabbed the second spot after their emphatic 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with a brace from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovačić.

The 'Blues' have now registered three wins from four games and also have 10 points to their tally but are separated from the table-toppers Manchester United due to a superior goal for (GF).

The Premier League holders Manchester City take the third spot with three wins from four games and nine points. 'The Citizens' will be in action next Saturday i.e. September 18 against Southampton F.C. at City of Manchester Stadium.

At the same time, Arsenal finally registered their first win of the ongoing 2021-22 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the lone goal of the contest.

'The Gunners' are now placed at the 16th spot with just a solitary win from four appearances in the competition that also includes a draw. The Mikel Arteta managed side has just three points in their tally.

Crystal Palace stun Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace FC pulled off a shocking 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday and they are now placed at the 11th position with one win from four matches, including a couple of draws. 'The Eagles' currently have five points.

The Spurs on the other hand find themselves at the fifth spot in the Premier League points table with three wins from four matches and nine points.