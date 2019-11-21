Premier League Matchday 13 Preview: Man City Take On Chelsea In Blockbuster Weekend Clash

Jose Mourinho is back. Xherdan Shaqiri is back. But most importantly, the Premier League is back in action this weekend after an international break that left Premier League fans wanting. This weekend's fixtures will see Jose Mourinho take charge of his first game as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Chelsea will look to dent Manchester City's title hopes when the Blues make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 23. Here are the top three Premier League fixtures to look forward to this weekend.

Premier League preview: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

'The Special One' is back in the Premier League after taking over the managerial reins at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week. Tottenham decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a disappointing start to the season which sees them lie 14th on the Premier League table. For West Ham, Jack Wilshere, Winston Reid and Michail Antonio are slated to make a return to the side after recovering from their injuries. Manuel Lanzini is the only long-term absentee for the Hammers, whereas Lukasz Fabianski also misses out. Jose Mourinho has two primary injury concerns with Tottenham. Jan Vertonghen is facing a race against time to be fit for the visit to the London Stadium, while Hugo Lloris is still recovering from his elbow injury. It wil be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho lines up his Tottenham team for his first game in charge. Will he adopt his signature pragmatic approach or will he adapt to Tottenham's pressing style of football? Only the 'Special One' knows.

Premier League preview: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

After a convincing 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City, Liverpool will head to Selhurst Park this weekend bursting with confidence. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table with 34 points and are yet to lose a game in the league this season. Left-back Andrew Robertson, centre-back Joel Matip and winger Mohamed Salah are the major injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp. However, Xherdan Shaqiri is back in full training for Liverpool this week after a major injury layoff. He could feature in Jurgen Klopp's frontline during the visit to Crystal Palace.

Premier League preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City are part of a second consecutive blockbuster clash in the Premier League this weekend when they welcome Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Chelsea are currently third on the Premier League table and have a one-point lead over fourth-placed Manchester City. Antonio Rudiger remains the major absentee for Chelsea, whereas Ross Barkley is on the road to recovery. However, Frank Lampard will be able to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park. Both sides have faced defensive issues this season, with Man City feeling the absence of Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defense. Chelsea have been missing the imposing presence of Antonio Rudiger at centre-back. That being said, both sides have scored a combined 62 goals in the Premier League so far. So expect some goals in this game.

