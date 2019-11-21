Jose Mourinho Explains What Went Wrong For Mauricio Pochettino At Tottenham

Less than six months after guiding Tottenham Hotspur to a Champions League semi-final, Tottenham have sacked Mauricio Pochettino. The decision to replace the Argentine with former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has drawn mixed reactions from the Tottenham faithful. However, two months before Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham exit, Jose Mourinho outlined where it all went wrong for Pochettino's reign at Tottenham.

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here.”



📺 Jose Mourinho’s first interview as Head Coach. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/v316eMZM6N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur: Where did it all go wrong for Mauricio Pochettino? Mourinho has answers

While biding his time for a managerial comeback as a pundit on Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho had some thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino's and Tottenham's downturn in fortunes this season. Mourinho pointed out that the lack of chemistry in the team this season was the primary factor in their abysmal form. The fact that key players such as Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen were allowed to run down their contracts also played a part in their Premier League debacle so far. Jose Mourinho said that it was likely that the Tottenham players had their eyes on winning a trophy with another club ever since seeing Kyle Walker depart for Manchester City and win the Premier League on two occasions since his move.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham reign kicks off

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham reign will commence this weekend when Tottenham pay a visit to a West Ham United side facing similar fortunes. One point separates 16th-placed West Ham United from 14th-placed Tottenham. With a tough run of fixtures to follow, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham reign will be subjected to a tough start, with games against his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea scheduled for December.

Jose Mourinho's salary revealed

In other news, Jose Mourinho's salary as Tottenham manager has been revealed upon signing a contract that runs till 2023. Jose Mourinho's salary will see him earn almost twice as much as Pochettino's Tottenham salary. However, Mourinho will still earn less than his Premier League rival, Pep Guardiola.

