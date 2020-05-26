Premier League Edges Closer To Return With Clubs Set To Vote On Contact Training Proposal

Premier League has received UK government's approval to progress to the next stage of Project Restart, prompting hopes of a return of the championship. This will enable the teams to start competitive and close-contact training in groups of up to 12 players.

PL edging closer to June restart

On Wednesday, clubs will be voting on whether they plan to move to the next stage of the training, although more precautions will have to be taken to ensure that there is no spread of the virus.

READ: Premier League Says Two More People Test Positive For Coronavirus

On Saturday, Premier League said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus. In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for COVID-19. In a statement, the league said, In all, as many as eight people have tested positive because of the virus. "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," it further said.

READ: Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Reveals He Felt Satisfied When Liverpool Stumbled At Watford

Last week, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters excluded confidence regarding the restart of the league as the league hope to begin playing the remaining 92 matches on June 12 or 19.

"We've taken the first step. It's great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground," Masters told BBC Sport on Friday.

READ: Manchester United Owners Pocket £11m While Putting Off £10m Tax Bill Owed To UK Government

Masters said he was "as confident as we can be" that teams would be able to start in June. Asked if the Premier League had an exact date for a return, Masters said the organisation had to be "flexible". While the top tier is taking baby steps towards emulating the Bundesliga's return to action, leagues in France, Scotland and the Netherlands have been abandoned because of the pandemic.

Masters said he recognised the need for "contingency plans" and admitted that "curtailment is still a possibility". Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante have both opted against returning to training over health fears. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said phase two, the return of contact training in elite sports, could get government approval "later this week". But Masters admitted the Premier League will not approve that step until it is safe.

READ: Tebas Hopes To Restart La Liga As Early As June 11th With Seville Derby