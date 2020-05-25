Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Reveals He Felt Satisfied When Liverpool Stumbled At Watford

Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger has taken a sly dig at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool by admitting that he felt 'satisfaction' as the Reds were unable to match his 'Arsenal Invincibles' feat in the Premier League. Klopp's Liverpool were in contention to go the entire Premier League 2019-20 season unbeaten until a shock 3-0 loss against Watford at Vicarage Road on February 29 derailed their hopes of matching Arsenal's unbeaten run in the 2003-04 season. Then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger took some joy out of Liverpool's failure as his record remained untouched and the 70-year-old was satisfied that his team remains the only club to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger on Liverpool failing to emulate the Arsenal Invincibles

In a conversation with beIN Sports, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was asked whether he was pleased by the Hornets' 3-0 win against Liverpool in February and the Frenchman quickly responded, 'Yes'. Arsene Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal for 22 years, continued by saying that Liverpool's loss was a form of 'satisfaction' for him. Arsene Wenger further added that it's always great for a team to remain the 'only team' to achieve a feat as it holds a special memory and signifies the difficulties that needed overcoming.

Arsene Wenger also stated that he received a number of calls and texts on the day Liverpool's unbeaten streak ended. Ismaila Sarr grabbed a brace while Troy Deeney rounded off the 3-0 win for Watford, ending Liverpool's quest to register the longest winning run in the English top flight. However, Wenger admitted that Liverpool are bound to be crowned champions of England once the season resumes. Having won 27 games with one loss and one defeat, the Merseyside giants remain 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, only six points away from their first Premier League title.

Arsenal Invincibles season: Arsenal 2003-04 Premier League campaign

In his 22 year-long reign at Arsenal, one of the proudest moments in Wenger's managerial career remains his Arsenal Invincibles season in 2003-04. During Arsenal's 2003-04 season, Wenger led the North London club to 26 wins and 13 draws without suffering a single defeat throughout the course of the campaign and eventually winning the league title. During his time at Arsenal, Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

