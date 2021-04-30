Premier League Social Media Boycott: When Will Teams, Players Return Online?

English football clubs will stage a three-day social media boycott over the weekend as part of a protest against racism, several national governing bodies announced last Saturday. The social media blackout 2021, encompassing England’s governing Football Association, clubs in the Premier League, English Football League and Women’s Super League, will begin from Friday, April 30 and run until Monday, May 3. Referees and managers’ organisations will also be involved in the protest against online abuse.

Premier League social media boycott reason explained

Last weekend, it was reported that English football, including clubs in the Premier League and Women's Super League, will undertake a three-day social media boycott next week in response to "the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football."

From 15:00 BST today, we will stop posting on our social media channels and will remain silent until Tuesday 4 May



We take this stance alongside the footballing community, in the battle against online abuse and discrimination on social media#NoRoomForRacism | #StopOnlineAbuse — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2021

High-profile footballers including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Lauren James, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and many others have reported that they have received racist abuse on social media platforms. The growing volume of incidents prompted the governing bodies and leagues in English football to write to Twitter and Facebook in February, demanding stricter enforcement of anti-discriminatory regulations.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson claimed that he would be prepared to follow Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry in abandoning all online activity as a protest against racist behaviour. Swansea City also acted after Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe were all targeted and Birmingham City followed suit.

Much of the racist abuse is sent to players from anonymous accounts. However, Twitter and Facebook would only provide comments from unnamed spokespeople when asked for interviews to discuss the boycott. English football officials have now urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms.

The social media boycott aims to encourage the government to bring forward Online Harms legislation as a matter of urgency, to help keep people safe online. In Scotland, Rangers staged a week-long boycott following a Europa League match against Slavia Prague when Glen Kamara was abused. Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA after being found guilty of racist behaviour towards Kamara.

When will Premier League social media boycott end?

Every club across the Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship will switch off their accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from 3:00 PM BST on Friday, April 30 until 11:59 PM BST on Monday, May 3.

The time for change is now.



If you see any incidents of racism, hate and discriminatory abuse online, take action.



Stop The Hate, Stand Up, Report It. #RedTogether — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2021

We join others across the game in a social media boycott next weekend.#SeeRed. Report it. Stop it.#allredallequal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 24, 2021

Amid the Premier League social media boycott, many have questioned whether football can really afford to cut itself off from the economic and fan-engagement benefits of social media for the long term. However, the organisers of this latest blackout said they still felt compelled to take a stand.

Who all are boycotting social media in football?

The Football Association and Premier League are among the organisations that announced they will suspend their use of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A joint statement from the participating organisations said they would unite for a social media boycott “in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football”. On Friday, FIFA and UEFA also said they will join the players, clubs and organisations in the protest against online abuse.

THREAD (1/11) ðŸ‘‡ðŸ‘‡



Everyone at BT Sport stands together united against the rise of online hate and abuse across social media platforms.



We all need to join forces to help create the lasting change we want to see in our online communities.

#DrawTheLine pic.twitter.com/gQt9r5UyvS — BT Sport (@btsport) April 30, 2021

Sky Sports is supporting the boycott of social media by football and the wider sporting community this weekend.



From 3pm on Friday 30 April to midnight on Monday 3 May, Sky Sports will not post any content to Twitter or any other social media channels. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 29, 2021

Broadcasters are also taking part in the boycott including Comcast-owned Sky Sports and BT Sport, which televise Premier League games in Britain and would usually show goal clips on social media. The protest means UEFA won't be posting about the Women's Champions League semifinals on Sunday. Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, called on his sport to join in the boycott.

The Greene King IPA Championship will join the football community and other sports taking part in a social media blackout from 15:00 BST on Friday 30 April to 23:59 BST on Monday 3 May in a show of solidarity against online abuse. pic.twitter.com/aThpC22DHl — Greene King IPA Championship (@Champrugby) April 29, 2021

The boycott will also be joined by English cricket and rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association, highlighting concerns that Twitter and Facebook, which also owns Instagram, aren't doing enough to combat racist abuse on their platforms.

Image Credits - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling, Man United Instagram