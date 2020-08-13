Premier League Stars Told To Stop Posting Holiday Pictures To Avoid Quarantine Questions

With a Premier League season like no other already concluded, several football stars have been on a vacation with their respective families before they return to prepare for next season. The players have been frequently posting about pictures on vacation on social media, which hasn't gone down well with the clubs. Premier League sides have reportedly urged the players to avoid divulging details of their vacations.

Premier League news: Players warned to avoid posting vacation pictures

Several Premier League clubs are likely to begin training for next season from the coming week, with the season set to kick off from September 12. However, some players are still away on vacation. According to a report by Sportsmail, players have been told by their representatives not to post on social media platforms in an attempt to avoid questions on the UK quarantine rules. It also aims at avoiding any divulgence of further details of the players and their whereabouts.

Premier League news: UK quarantine rules strict on visit to Spanish islands

Ibiza and Marbella have shaped up to be regular tourist destinations for Premier League stars. According to UK quarantine rules, a tourist must undergo a mandatory 14-day isolation period on their return. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has also advised against non-essential trips. Several Spanish islands including Ibiza have been included in the UK government's quarantine list amid the pandemic. The Foreign Office website advises UK citizens to maintain social distancing norms as well as other safety measures while visiting public places in Spain.

James Maddison spotted partying in Ibiza

Premier League chiefs have constantly kept the clubs informed of the UK quarantine rules and have urged due adherence as well. Sportsmail had on Wednesday revealed that Southampton’s new signing Mohammed Salisu was spending a fortnight at a South Coast hotel before he could complete his move from Spanish side Real Valladolid.

In the first week of August, reports suggested that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was spotted partying with fellow Premier League stars Dele Alli and Jack Grealish at a bar in Ibiza. The trio seemed to avoid social distancing in the coastal city and the three were seen hanging around with friends on the beach.

Image courtesy: James Maddison Instagram