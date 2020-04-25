Premier League Season To Resume In A 'few Weeks’ With Games Behind Closed Doors: Report

A Premier League return could reportedly take place 'within weeks' despite the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the UK. Rumours of a Premier League null and void season have taken a back seat ever since UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed that he does not see a way where Liverpool are not handed the English title. However, in this time of crisis, the Premier League return will come as a delight for football fans and clubs alike as the Champions League, Europa League and relegation spots could now be confirmed by the way of football, rather than the earlier mooted 'points-per-game' rule.

Premier League return: Premier League games behind closed doors

According to reports from The Sun, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discussing plans for the resumption of sports without any fans in the stadiums. In order for a Premier League return within a few weeks, certain criteria need to be met as health and safety of the players would be the primary concern. In order to prevent a potential second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, Premier League fixtures are bound to take place behind closed doors. Fixtures upon the Premier League return could reportedly be streamed on channels for free in houses that do not have access to Sky Sports or BT Sport in the UK.

Premier League return: Premier League to follow Bundesliga?

The reports of a Premier League return come after Bundesliga announced the possible resumption of the German top flight by May 9. The Belgian Pro League declared Club Brugge as champions of Belgium while the Eredivisie cancelled their campaign with no champions, relegations or promotions in the Dutch top flight. The Premier League null and void rumour tensed Liverpool fans as their team were on course to attain domestic glory for the first time in 30 years.

Premier League null and void rumours put Liverpool fans on the edge

Amid the coronavirus crisis in the UK, the Liverpool faithful were concerned about the Premier League null and void rumours. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table before the season was suspended due to the spread of COVID-19. However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin denied rumours of the potential Premier League null and void season insisting that Liverpool will be crowned champions 'one way or another'.

