Bayern Munich Transform Scarves Into Protective Masks Supporting 'WeKickCorona' Campaign

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have transformed scarves into protective masks in a method to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Germany. The coronavirus Germany situation has caused the suspension of the Bundesliga indefinitely. Earlier in March, Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich set up a fund called 'WeKickCorona' along with the help of the Bundesliga club for charities in need of financial assistance amid the coronavirus Germany situation.

Coronavirus Germany: Bayern Munich players set up 'WeKickCorona' Fund

Bayern Munich duo Kimmich and Goretzka felt that high-profile footballers in the Bundesliga were obliged to provide financial aid for those in need amid the coronavirus Germany crisis. The two Bayern Munich stars arranged for a fund called 'WeKickCorona' that provides monetary aid for social institutes and charities amid the COVID-19 crisis. Reports from Sportstar claim that there have been over 2,000 donations including a pledge made by Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna, worth €1 million. Mats Hummels, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane also provided financial support and the total donations for the 'WeKickCorona' fund has now surpassed €3.5 million.

Coronavirus Germany: Bayern Munich protective masks

The Bundesliga heavyweights released some special protective face masks with each one uniquely designed. The Bayern Munich protective masks come along with a Bayern Munich scarf that can be used multiple times as the government recommends wearing masks in public places amid the coronavirus Germany situation. The revenue generated through the sales of the protective masks will go towards the 'WeKickCorona' fund.

Coronavirus Germany: Bayern Munich release protective masks

Ab sofort gibt es für die Fans des #FCBayern ganz besondere Gesichtsmasken. Jede einzelne wurde als Unikat individuell gestaltet und der komplette Gewinn aus dem Verkauf fließt #WeKickCorona zu: ➡ https://t.co/gCwv5IDTqE — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 24, 2020

